Romania's COVID-19 daily case count up by 12,082 on 38,000-plus tests performed over past 24 hrs; 6,370 hospitalized COVID patients; including 620 children

A total of 12,082 new cases of SARS-CoV-2 infection have been reported in the last 24 hours, 2,006 fewer than the previous day, and more than 38,000 tests have been performed, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) informed on Monday, Agerpres reports.

Of the new cases, 688 were in re-infected patients who tested positive more than 180 days after the first time they went through the disease.In the last 24 hours, 13,188 RT-PCR tests were performed (8,465 based on the case definition and medical protocol and 4,723 on request) as well as 25,285 rapid antigen tests.As of Monday, 2,029,211 cases of infection with the novel coronavirus had been registered in Romania, of which 31,897 were in re-infected patients, having tested positive for more than 180 days after the first time they went through the disease.According to the GCS, 1,820,743 patients were declared cured. The number of persons considered cured is that of January 23, 2022, and for Monday it could not be calculated due to some corrections on the dedicated electronic platform.To date, 11,595,121 RT-PCR tests and 6,932,761 rapid antigen tests have been processed nationwide.Apart from the newly confirmed cases, following the retesting of patients who were already positive, 1,068 people retested positive for SARS-CoV-2.

A total of 41 deaths in patients infected with the novel coronavirus - 20 men and 21 women - have been reported in the last 24 hours, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) reported on Monday.



The deceased persons were hospitalized in the counties of Alba, Arad, Bihor, Bistrita-Nasaud, Botosani, Brasov, Buzau, Calarasi, Caras-Severin, Constanta, Dolj, Gorj, Harghita, Mehedinti, Mures, Neamt, Prahova, Sibiu, Tulcea and Bucharest.



Of the 41 deaths, three were recorded in the 40-49 age group, five in the 50-59 age group, nine in the 60-69 age group, 10 in the 70-79 age group, and 14 in the age group over 80 years.



In the total of 41 patients who died, 38 were unvaccinated and three were vaccinated against COVID. Vaccinated patients ranged in age from 60 to 69 years and over 80 years. All vaccinated patients who died had comorbidities.



Since the beginning of the pandemic, 59,588 people diagnosed with SARS-CoV-2 infection have died in Romania.

A number of 6,370 people infected with SARS-CoV-2 are hospitalized in the country's health units, including 620 children, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) announced on Monday.



According to the GCS, 629 patients are admitted in intensive care, 30 more than the day before, including seven children.



Of the patients admitted to ICUs, 82 had a certificate attesting to the vaccination against COVID.



On the Romanian territory, 117,789 people confirmed with the novel coronavirus infection are in isolation at home, and 6,282 are in institutionalized isolation.



Also, 84,095 people are in quarantine at home, and 62 in institutionalized quarantine.