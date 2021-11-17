 
     
Romania's COVID-19 daily case count up by 3,535 on 48,000-plus tests performed over past 24 hrs

lrt.lt
test covid

Romania's SARS-CoV-2 caseload increased by 3,535 in the last 24 hours following over 48,000 tests performed nationwide, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) reports on Wednesday.

As of today, 1,752,103 COVID positives were confirmed in Romania, 9,869 of whom are reinfected persons found positive more than 180 days after the first infection. As many as 1,606,820 patients were declared cured.

To date, 10,573,329 RT-PCR tests and 4,984,423 rapid antigen tests have been processed nationwide, with 15,920 RT-PCR tests run in the last 24 hours (8,941 based on the case definition and medical protocol and 6,979 on request); as many as 32,519 rapid antigen tests were also administered in the past 24 hours.

Aside from the newly confirmed cases, following the retesting of patients who were already positive, 757 people were reconfirmed positive.

 

