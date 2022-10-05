Romania's COVID-19 daily caseload rises by 1,059 on over 16,450 tests performed

As many as 1,059 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 were recorded in the last 24 hours in Romania, by 360 fewer than on the previous day, on over 16,450 RT-PCR and rapid antigenic tests performed, the Health Ministry informed

Of the new cases, 234 were in re-infected patients who tested positive more than 90 days after the first time they recovered from the disease.

Most of the newly confirmed COVID-19 cases in Romania since the previous reporting were recorded in Bucharest City - 256, and in the counties of Cluj - 70, Timis - 64, and Brasov - 62, told Agerpres.

The 14-day COVID-19 notification rate is highest in the counties of Cluj - 1.41, Timis - 1.37, and in Bucharest - 1.34.

As of Wednesday, 3,273,069 cases of people infected with the novel coronavirus were confirmed in Romania.

- Hospitalisations -

As many as 1,280 people with COVID-19 are hospitalised at specialist care facilities across the country, by 69 fewer than the day before; 83 of this total are children.

Out of the total number of hospitalised patients, 117 are in ICUs. Of the ICU patients, 108 are unvaccinated for COVID-19.

- Deaths -

According to the Ministry, 12 Covid deaths have been reported in the past 24 hours - 10 men and two women. There was one death each in the 40 - 49 and the 50 - 59 year age range, three were in the 60 - 69 age category, one in the 70 - 79 age category and six in the 80+ age range. All deceased patients suffered from underlying conditions, and only two were vaccinated for Covid.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 67,066 people diagnosed with the SARS-CoV-2 infection have died in Romania.