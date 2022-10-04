Romania's COVID-19 daily caseload rises by 1,419 on over 19,800 tests performed

As many as 1,419 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 were recorded in the last 24 hours in Romania, by 770 more than on the previous day, on over 19,800 RT-PCR and rapid antigenic tests performed, the Health Ministry informed.

Of the new cases, 335 were in re-infected patients who tested positive more than 90 days after the first time they recovered from the disease.

Most of the newly confirmed COVID-19 cases in Romania since the previous reporting were recorded in Bucharest City - 209, and in the counties of Cluj - 113, Timis - 83, and Brasov - 71, told Agerpres.

The 14-day COVID-19 notification rate is highest in the counties of Cluj - 1.43, Timis - 1.4, and in Bucharest - 1.37.

As of Tuesday, 3,272,010 cases of people infected with the novel coronavirus were confirmed in Romania.

- Hospitalisations -

As many as 1,349 people with COVID-19 are hospitalised at specialist care facilities across the country, by 51 fewer than the day before; 93 of this total are children.

Out of the total number of hospitalised patients, 122 are in ICUs. Of the ICU patients, 115 are unvaccinated for COVID-19.

- Deaths -

According to the Ministry, 20 Covid deaths have been reported in the past 24 hours - 15 men and 5 women. Two deaths were in the 50 - 59 year age range, six in the 60 - 69 age category, two in the 70 - 79 age category and 10 in the 80+ age range. 17 of the deceased patients suffered from underlying conditions, and only two were vaccinated for Covid.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 67,054 people diagnosed with the SARS-CoV-2 infection have died in Romania.