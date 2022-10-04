 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

Romania's COVID-19 daily caseload rises by 1,419 on over 19,800 tests performed

aa.com.tr
covid-19 coronavirus sars-cov-2

As many as 1,419 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 were recorded in the last 24 hours in Romania, by 770 more than on the previous day, on over 19,800 RT-PCR and rapid antigenic tests performed, the Health Ministry informed.

Of the new cases, 335 were in re-infected patients who tested positive more than 90 days after the first time they recovered from the disease.

Most of the newly confirmed COVID-19 cases in Romania since the previous reporting were recorded in Bucharest City - 209, and in the counties of Cluj - 113, Timis - 83, and Brasov - 71, told Agerpres.

The 14-day COVID-19 notification rate is highest in the counties of Cluj - 1.43, Timis - 1.4, and in Bucharest - 1.37.

As of Tuesday, 3,272,010 cases of people infected with the novel coronavirus were confirmed in Romania.

- Hospitalisations -

As many as 1,349 people with COVID-19 are hospitalised at specialist care facilities across the country, by 51 fewer than the day before; 93 of this total are children.

Out of the total number of hospitalised patients, 122 are in ICUs. Of the ICU patients, 115 are unvaccinated for COVID-19.

- Deaths -

According to the Ministry, 20 Covid deaths have been reported in the past 24 hours - 15 men and 5 women. Two deaths were in the 50 - 59 year age range, six in the 60 - 69 age category, two in the 70 - 79 age category and 10 in the 80+ age range. 17 of the deceased patients suffered from underlying conditions, and only two were vaccinated for Covid.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 67,054 people diagnosed with the SARS-CoV-2 infection have died in Romania.

Urmărește-ne:
ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
SPORTBULL.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.