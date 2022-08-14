Romania's COVID-19 daily caseload rises by 2,651, Bucharest City's notification rate at 8.06

As many as 2,651 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 were recorded in the last 24 hours in Romania, by 2,033 fewer than on the previous day, on over 10,000 RT-PCR and rapid antigenic tests performed, the Health Ministry informed on Sunday.

Of the new cases, 424 were in re-infected patients who tested positive more than 90 days after the first time they recovered from the disease.

Most of the newly confirmed COVID-19 cases in Romania since the previous reporting were recorded in Bucharest City - 433, and in the counties of Cluj - 211, Hunedoara - 160, Timis - 136, Ilfov - 124, and Arges - 121.

The 14-day COVID-19 notification rate at national level is 3.98 cases per thousand population. The highest incidence is in Bucharest - 8.06, followed by the counties of Cluj - 7.38, Sibiu - 6.62, Ilfov and Timis - 6.44, Agerpres.

As of Sunday, 3,157,372 cases of people infected with the novel coronavirus were confirmed in Romania.

- Hospitalisations -

As many as 3,618 people with COVID-19 are hospitalised at specialist care facilities across the country, by 124 more than the day before; 469 of this total are children, two of whom are being treated in ICU.

Out of the total number of hospitalised patients, 279 are in ICUs. Of the ICU patients, 240 are unvaccinated for COVID-19.

- Deaths -

According to the Ministry, 12 Covid deaths have been reported in the past 24 hours - six men and six women. Two deaths were in the 60 - 69 years age category, two in the 70 - 79 years age category and eight in the 80+ age range. All deaths were in patients who suffered from underlying conditions, and two were vaccinated for Covid.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 66,348 people diagnosed with the SARS-CoV-2 infection have died in Romania.