Romania's COVID-19 daily caseload rises by 5,710, Bucharest City's notification rate at 8.9

As many as 5,710 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 were recorded in the last 24 hours in Romania, by 759 fewer than on the previous day, on over 21,700 RT-PCR and rapid antigenic tests performed, the Health Ministry informed on Friday.

Of the new cases, 1,040 were in re-infected patients who tested positive more than 90 days after the first time they recovered from the disease.

Most of the newly confirmed COVID-19 cases in Romania since the previous reporting were recorded in Bucharest City - 883, and in the counties of Cluj - 316, and Timis - 304.

The 14-day COVID-19 notification rate at national level is 4.16 cases per thousand population. The highest incidence is in Bucharest - 8.9, followed by the counties of Cluj - 7.86, Sibiu - 7.2, Ilfov - 7.04 and Timis - 6,58.

As of Friday, 3,150,037 cases of people infected with the novel coronavirus were confirmed in Romania.

- Hospitalisations -

As many as 3,815 people with COVID-19 are hospitalised at specialist care facilities across the country, by 97 fewer than the day before; 479 of this total are children, of whom three are being treated in ICU.

Out of the total number of hospitalised patients, 293 are in ICUs. Of the ICU patients, 252 are unvaccinated for COVID-19.

- Deaths -

According to the Ministry, 20 Covid deaths have been reported in the past 24 hours - 10 men and 10 women. Three deaths were in the 50 - 59 years age category, five in the 60 - 69 years age category, five in the 70 - 79 years age category and seven in the 80+ age range. All deaths were in patients who suffered from underlying conditions, and six were vaccinated for Covid.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 66,311 people diagnosed with the SARS-CoV-2 infection have died in Romania. AGERPRES