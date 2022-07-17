Romania's COVID-19 daily caseload rises by over 2,000 on 9,000-plus tests performed in 24 hours

As many as 2,165 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 were recorded in the last 24 hours in Romania, on over 9,000 RT-PCR and rapid antigenic tests performed, the Health Ministry informed on Sunday.

Of the new cases, 393 were in re-infected patients who tested positive more than 90 days after the first time they recovered from the disease.Most of the newly confirmed COVID-19 cases in Romania since the previous reporting were recorded in Bucharest City - 756, and in the counties of Ilfov - 172, Prahova - 138, and Constanta - 132.The 14-day COVID-19 notification rate, at national level, is 1.05 cases per thousand population. The highest incidence is in Bucharest - 4.29, followed by the counties of Ilfov - 2.93, Cluj - 2.33, Brasov - 2.25 and Sibiu - 2.2.In total, 2,963,934 cases of people infected with the novel coronavirus were confirmed in Romania.- Hospitalisations -As many as 1,895 people with COVID-19 are hospitalised at specialist care facilities across the country, by 171 more than the day before; 328 of this total are children (by 63 more than on the previous day).Out of the total number of hospitalised patients, 108 are in ICUs, by 5 more compared to the previous day. Of the ICU patients, 83 are unvaccinated for COVID-19.- Deaths -According to the Ministry, there was one Covid death in the past 24 hours - one woman aged over 40 who suffered from underlying conditions and was unvaccinated.Since the beginning of the pandemic, 65,813 people diagnosed with the SARS-CoV-2 infection have died in Romania.