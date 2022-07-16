Romania's COVID-19 daily caseload rises by over 3,700 on 15,200-plus tests performed in 24 hrs

As many as 3,718 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 were recorded in the last 24 hours in Romania, by 389 less than on the previous day, on over 15,200 RT-PCR and rapid antigenic tests performed, the Health Ministry informed on Saturday.

Of the new cases, 670 were in re-infected patients who tested positive more than 90 days after the first time they recovered from the disease.Most of the newly confirmed COVID-19 cases in Romania since the previous reporting were recorded in Bucharest City - 1,161, and in the counties of Constanta - 255, Sibiu - 249, Cluj - 171, Timis - 155 and Prahova - 138.The 14-day COVID-19 notification rate, at national level, is 0.955 cases per thousand population. The highest incidence is in Bucharest - 4.02, followed by the counties of Ilfov - 2.64, Brasov - 2.1, Cluj - 2.09, Sibiu - 2.05 and Constanta - 1.84.As of Saturday, 2,961,769 cases of people infected with the novel coronavirus were confirmed in Romania.- Hospitalisations -As many as 1,724 people with COVID-19 are hospitalised at specialist care facilities across the country, by 31 more than the day before; 265 of this total are children (by 5 more than on the previous day).Out of the total number of hospitalised patients, 103 are in ICUs, by 2 more compared to the previous day. Of the ICU patients, 81 are unvaccinated for COVID-19.- Deaths -According to the Ministry, there were seven COVID-19 deaths in the past 24 hours - four men and three women, one aged in the 50-59 years old category, one in 60-69 years old category, two in the 70-79 years old category and three in the over 80. All the seven dead suffered from underlying conditions and five were unvaccinated.Since the beginning of the pandemic, 65,812 people diagnosed with the SARS-CoV-2 infection have died in Romania.