Romania's COVID-19 daily caseload rises by over 4,000 on 18,000-plus tests performed in 24 hours

As many as 4,107 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 were recorded in the last 24 hours in Romania, by 114 more than on the previous day, on over 18,000 RT-PCR and rapid antigenic tests performed, the Health Ministry informed on Friday.

Of the new cases, 856 were in re-infected patients who tested positive more than 90 days after the first time they recovered from the disease.

Most of the newly confirmed COVID-19 cases in Romania since the previous reporting were recorded in Bucharest City - 1,123, and in the counties of Ilfov - 258, Cluj - 255, Constanta - 248, Brasov - 190 and Timis - 167.

The 14-day COVID-19 notification rate, at national level, is 0.86 cases per thousand population. The highest incidence is in Bucharest - 3.68, followed by the counties of Ilfov - 2.42, Cluj - 1.92, Brasov - 1.9 and Sibiu - 1.85.

As of Friday, 2,958,051 cases of people infected with the novel coronavirus were confirmed in Romania.

- Hospitalisations -

As many as 1,693 people with COVID-19 are hospitalised at specialist care facilities across the country, by 146 more than the day before; 259 of this total are children (by 21 more than on the previous day).

Out of the total number of hospitalised patients, 101 are in ICUs, by 2 more compared to the previous day. Of the ICU patients, 73 are unvaccinated for COVID-19.

- Deaths -

According to the Ministry, there were three Covid deaths in the past 24 hours - three men, two aged over 70 and one over 80, unvaccinated and who suffered from underlying conditions.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 65,802 people diagnosed with the SARS-CoV-2 infection have died in Romania.

