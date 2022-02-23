Romania's COVID-19 daily cases rise by 11,477 on over 62,000 tests performed in last 24 hours

As many as 11,477 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 were registered in the last 24 hours in Romania, by 3,298 less than the previous day, on more than 62,000 RT-PCR and rapid antigenic tests performed, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) informed on Wednesday.

Of the new cases, 1,463 are in re-infected patients, who tested positive more than 180 days after the first infection.Most new cases of infection compared to the previous report are in Bucharest - 3,657 and the counties of Cluj - 817, Timis - 569, Prahova - 520, and Ilfov - 514.Since the beginning of the pandemic, a total of 2,697,566 cases of infection with the novel coronavirus have been registered in Romania, of which 105,658 were in re-infected patients who tested positive more than 180 days after the first infection.- Hospitalisations -There are 8,397 people infected with SARS-CoV-2 in hospitals across the country, by 518 less than the day before; 466 of this total are children.1,030 patients are hospitalised in ICUs, by 33 less than the previous day, 7 of whom are children. Of the total number of ICU patients, 900 are unvaccinated.According to the GCS, 2,380,151 patients were declared cured.- Deaths -According to GCS, 119 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours in patients infected with the novel coronavirus - 62 men and 57 women (including nine cases previously unaccounted for). The age of the deceased ranges from 0 (a 9-month old baby with no underlying conditions) to over 80. 115 deaths were in patients with underlying conditions.Out of the total of 119 fatalities, 98 were unvaccinated. The vaccinated patients ranged in age from 40 to over 80. All the vaccinated fatalities suffered from comorbidities.Since the beginning of the pandemic, 62,958 people diagnosed with SARS-CoV-2 infection have died in Romania. (AGERPRES)