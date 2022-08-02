Romania's COVID-19 daily cases rise by 11,696 on over 35,000 tests in last 24h

As many as 11,696 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 were recorded in the last 24 hours in Romania, up 6,494 from the previous day, with over 35,000 RT-PCR and rapid antigenic tests performed, the Health Ministry informed on Tuesday.

Of the new cases, 2,493 were in re-infected patients, who tested positive more than 90 days after the first time they recovered from the disease, Agerpres.

Most of the newly confirmed COVID-19 cases in Romania since the previous reporting were recorded in Bucharest City - 1,697, and in the counties of Cluj - 612, Timis - 550, Constanta - 490, Iasi - 484, Dolj - 385, Bihor - 377, and Brasov - 372.

The 14-day notification rate nationwide is 3.66 cases per 1,000 population.

The highest rates are in Bucharest City - 9.56, followed by the counties of Cluj - 8.73, Ilfov - 6.77, Constanta - 6.33, Sibiu - 6.63, Brasov - 6.03, and Timis - 5.79.

As of Tuesday, 3,080,545 cases of people infected with the novel coronavirus were confirmed in Romania.

- Hospitalisations -

As many as 4,032 people with COVID-19, down 126 from the previous reporting, including 584 minors, are hospitalised in Romania at specialist care facilities.

Out of the total number of hospitalised patients, 277 patients, up 14, including six minors, are in intensive care.

Of the 277 patients admitted to ICU, 241 are unvaccinated against COVID-19.

- Deaths -

According to the ministry, 38 Romanians, 20 men and 18 women, infected with SARS-CoV-2 are reported dead in the last 24 hours.

Of the 38 deaths, one was recorded in the age group 0-9 years, two in the age group 40-49 years, three in the age group 50-59 years, one in the age group 60-69 years, 13 in the age group 70-79 years, and 18 in the age group over 80 years.

As many as 37 deaths were in patients with comorbidities, and 10 deaths were in unvaccinated patients.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 66,049 people diagnosed with the SARS-CoV-2 infection have died in Romania.