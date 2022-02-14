Romania's COVID-19 daily cases rise by 12,069; tests performed in last 24 hours: almost 40,000

As many as 12,069 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 were recorded in the last 24 hours in Romania, 102 fewer than the previous day, with almost 40,000 RT-PCR and rapid antigenic tests performed, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), the official novel coronavirus communication task force, informed on Monday.

Of the new cases, 1,530 were in re-infected patients, who tested positive more than 180 days after the first time they recovered from the disease.

Most of the newly confirmed COVID-19 cases in Romania since the previous reporting were recorded in Bucharest City - 3,682, and in the counties of Brasov - 1,095, Ilfov - 801, Constanta - 659, Timis - 550, and Arges - 527.

As of Monday, 2,574,384 cases of people infected with the novel coronavirus were confirmed in Romania, of which 90,532 in re-infected patients, who tested positive more than 180 days after the first infection.

- Hospitalisations -

As many as 10,938 people with COVID-19, up 352 from the previous reporting, including 798 children, are hospitalised in Romania at specialist care facilities.

Out of the total number of hospitalised patients, 1,155 patients, including 21 children, are in intensive care, 14 more than one day before.

Of the 1,155 patients admitted to ICU, 974 are unvaccinated.

As many as 2,135,049 patients have been declared cured.

- Deaths -

According to GCS, another 75 Romanians infected with SARS-CoV-2 - 43 men and 32 women - are reported dead in the last 24 hours.

Out of the 75 patients who died, 64 were unvaccinated and 11 vaccinated. The vaccinated patients ranged in age from 40 to 49 and over 80 years. All vaccinated patients who died had comorbidities.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 61,676 people diagnosed with the SARS-CoV-2 infection have died in Romania, Agerpres informs.