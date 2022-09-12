Romania's COVID-19 daily cases rise by 1,474 on over 10,000 tests in last 24h

As many as 1,474 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 were recorded in the last 24 hours in Romania, up 568 from the previous day, with over 10,000 RT-PCR and rapid antigenic tests performed, the Health Ministry informed on Monday.

Of the new cases, 320 were in re-infected patients, who tested positive more than 90 days after the first time they recovered from the disease.

Most of the newly confirmed COVID-19 cases in Romania since the previous reporting were recorded in Bucharest City - 204, and in the counties of Cluj - 85 and Timis - 83 and Brasov - 83, told Agerpres.

The highest 14-day notification rate is in Cluj County - 2.59, followed by Timis County - 2.38, and Arad County - 2.1.

As of Monday, 3,241,772 cases of people infected with the novel coronavirus were confirmed in Romania.

- Hospitalisations -

As many as 1,941 people with COVID-19, up 66 from the previous reporting, including 264 minors, are hospitalised in Romania at specialist care facilities.

Out of the total number of hospitalised patients, 156, including one minor, are in intensive care.

Of the 156 patients admitted to ICU, 127 are unvaccinated against COVID-19.

- Deaths -

According to the ministry, three Romanians, two men and one woman, are reported dead in the last 24 hours.

Of the three deaths, one was recorded in the age group 60-69 years, one in the age group 70-70 years and one in the age group over 80 years.

Two deaths were in patients with comorbidities, and one death was in a patient with no comorbidities.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 66,856 people diagnosed with the SARS-CoV-2 infection have died in Romania.