Romania's COVID-19 daily cases rise by 17,447; tests performed in last 24 hours: over 73,000

As many as 17,447 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 were recorded in the last 24 hours in Romania, down 4,438 from the previous day, with over 73,000 RT-PCR and rapid antigenic tests performed, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), the official novel coronavirus communication task force, informed on Wednesday.

Of the new cases, 2,175 were in re-infected patients, who tested positive more than 180 days after the first time they recovered from the disease.

Most of the newly confirmed COVID-19 cases in Romania since the previous reporting were recorded in Bucharest City - 4,626, and in the counties of Cluj - 2,077, Brasov - 1,046, Timis - 845, and Prahova - 833.

As of Wednesday, 2,613,716 cases of people infected with the novel coronavirus were confirmed in Romania, of which 95,393 in re-infected patients, who tested positive more than 180 days after the first infection.

- Hospitalisations -

As many as 10,050 people with COVID-19, down 365 from the previous reporting, including 619 children, are hospitalised in Romania at specialist care facilities.

Out of the total number of hospitalised patients, 1,156 patients, including 13 children - down three - are in intensive care.

Of the 1,156 patients admitted to ICU, 987 are unvaccinated.

As many as 2,192,453 patients have been declared cured.

- Deaths -

According to GCS, another 183 Romanians infected with SARS-CoV-2 - 98 men and 85 women - are reported dead in the last 24 hours.

Out of the total patients who died, 152 were unvaccinated and 31 vaccinated. The vaccinated patients ranged in age from 40 to 49 to 80 years; 30 of the vaccinated patients who died had comorbidities, and no comorbidities were reported for one patient.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 62,063 people diagnosed with the SARS-CoV-2 infection have died in Romania, Agerpres informs.