Romania's COVID-19 daily cases rise by 203 in roughly 9,000 tests in 24 hours

As many as 203 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 were recorded in the last 24 hours in Romania, down 92 from Friday, with roughly 9,000 RT-PCR and rapid antigenic tests performed, the Health Ministry informed on Sunday.

Of the new cases, 24 were in re-infected patients, who tested positive more than 90 days after the first time they recovered from the disease.

Most of the newly confirmed COVID-19 cases in Romania since the previous reporting were recorded in Bucharest City - 48, and in the County of Cluj - 28.

As of Sunday, 2,908,506 cases of people infected with the novel coronavirus were confirmed in Romania.

- Hospitalisations -

As many as 548 people with COVID-19, up 14 from the Friday reporting, including 34 children, are hospitalised in Romania at specialist care facilities.

Out of the total number of hospitalised patients, 75 patients, down 8, are in intensive care.

Of the 75 patients admitted to ICU, 62 are unvaccinated against COVID-19.

- Deaths -

According to the ministry, one Romanian infected with SARS-CoV-2 is reported dead in the last 24 hours.

The dead man was over 80 years old, unvaccinated against COVID and had comorbidities.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 65,678 people diagnosed with the SARS-CoV-2 infection have died in Romania.