Romania's COVID-19 daily cases rise by 21,885; tests performed in last 24 hours: over 91,000

As many as 21,885 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 were recorded in the last 24 hours in Romania, 9,816 more than the previous day, with more than 91,000 RT-PCR and rapid antigenic tests performed, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), the official novel coronavirus communication task force, informed on Tuesday.

Of the new cases, 2,686 were in re-infected patients, who tested positive more than 180 days after the first time they recovered from the disease.

Most of the newly confirmed COVID-19 cases in Romania since the previous reporting were recorded in Bucharest City - 5,591, and in the counties of Cluj - 1,300, Timis - 1,126, Prahova - 818, Constanta - 782, Sibiu - 732, Brasov - 688, and Iasi - 655.

As of Tuesday, 2,596,269 cases of people infected with the novel coronavirus were confirmed in Romania, of which 93,218 in re-infected patients, who tested positive more than 180 days after the first infection.

- Hospitalisations -

As many as 10,415 people with COVID-19, down 523 from the previous reporting, including 673 children, are hospitalised in Romania at specialist care facilities.

Out of the total number of hospitalised patients, 1,155 patients, including 16 children - down five - are in intensive care, the same as the day before.

Of the 1,155 patients admitted to ICU, 986 are unvaccinated.

As many as 2,167,427 patients have been declared cured.

- Deaths -

According to GCS, another 204 Romanians infected with SARS-CoV-2 - 123 men and 81 women - are reported dead in the last 24 hours.

Out of the 204 patients who died, 168 were unvaccinated and 36 vaccinated. The vaccinated patients ranged in age from 40 to 49 to 80 years; 35 of the vaccinated patients who died had comorbidities, and no comorbidities were reported for one patient.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 61,880 people diagnosed with the SARS-CoV-2 infection have died in Romania, Agerpres informs.