Romania's COVID-19 daily cases rise by 2,921 on over 30,000 tests in 24h

As many as 2,921 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 were recorded in the last 24 hours in Romania, down 51 from the previous day, with more than 30,000 RT-PCR and rapid antigenic tests performed, the Health Ministry informed on Friday.

Of the new cases, 346 were in re-infected patients, who tested positive more than 90 days after the first time they recovered from the disease.

Most of the newly confirmed COVID-19 cases in Romania since the previous reporting were recorded in Bucharest City - 827, and in the counties of Cluj - 267, Timis - 230, Hunedoara - 104, and Iasi - 102.

As of Friday, 2,856,491 cases of people infected with the novel coronavirus were confirmed in Romania.

- Hospitalisations -

As many as 2,614 people with COVID-19, up 97 from the previous reporting, including 156 children, are hospitalised in Romania at specialist care facilities.

Out of the total number of hospitalised patients, 397 patients, down six, including one child, are in intensive care.

Of the 397 patients admitted to ICU, 341 are unvaccinated against COVID-19.

- Deaths -

According to the ministry, another 27 Romanians infected with SARS-CoV-2 - 16 men and 11 women - are reported dead in the last 24 hours.

Out of the total 27 patients who died, 23 were unvaccinated and four vaccinated. Two of the vaccinated patients who died were 70-79 years old, and two were over 80 years old. All the vaccinated patients who died had comorbidities.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 65,042 people diagnosed with the SARS-CoV-2 infection have died in Romania, Agerpres informs.