Romania's COVID-19 daily cases rise by 2,974 on 31,793 tests performed in last 24 hours

As many as 2,974 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 were registered in the last 24 hours in Romania, by 591 fewer than on the previous day, on 31,793 RT-PCR and rapid antigenic tests performed, the Health Ministry informed on Thursday.

Of the new cases, 333 are in re-infected patients who tested positive more than 90 days after the first infection.

Most new cases of infection compared to the previous report are in Bucharest - 886 and the counties of Cluj - 434 and Timis - 242.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, a total of 2,787,625 cases of infection with the novel coronavirus have been registered in Romania.

- Hospitalisations -

There are 3,900 people infected with SARS-CoV-2 in hospitals across the country, by 168 fewer than the day before; 208 of this total are children.

608 patients are hospitalised in ICUs, by 22 fewer than the previous day, 2 of whom are children. Of the total number of ICU patients, 550 are unvaccinated.

- Deaths -

According to the Health Ministry, 50 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours in patients infected with the novel coronavirus - 31 men and 19 women (including three cases previously unaccounted for). The age of the deceased ranges from 60-69 to over 80. All deaths were in patients with underlying conditions.

Out of the total of 50 fatalities, 39 were unvaccinated. The vaccinated patients were in the 60-90 age group.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 64,276 people diagnosed with SARS-CoV-2 infection have died in Romania, Agerpres informs.

