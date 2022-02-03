Romania's COVID-19 daily cases rise by 32,671; tests performed in last 24 hours: over 102,000

As many as 32,671 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 were recorded in the last 24 hours in Romania, 3,131 fewer than the previous day, with over 102,000 tests performed RT-PCR and rapid antigenic, the Strategic Communication Group informed on Thursday, Agerpres reports.

Of the new cases, 3,308 were in re-infected patients who tested positive more than 180 days after the first time they went through the disease.Most of the newly confirmed COVID-19 cases in Romania since the previous reporting were recorded in Bucharest City - 5,303, and in the counties of and the counties of Cluj - 2,595; Timis - 1,944; Constanta - 1,653; Prahova - 1,620; Iasi - 1,263; Hunedoara - 1,149; Sibiu - 1,102 and Dolj - 1,084.As of Thursday, 2,325,016 cases of people infected with the novel coronavirus were confirmed in Romania of which 62,871 are in re-infected patients, tested positive more than 180 days after the first infection.- Hospitalisations -As many as 10,719 people with COVID-19, up 281 from the previous reporting, including 849 children, are hospitalised in Romania at specialist care facilities.Out of the total number of hospitalised patients, 993 patients, including 20 children, are in intensive care, 20 more than one day before.Of the 993 patients admitted to ICU, 840 are unvaccinated.As many as 1,961,511 patients were declared cured.- Deaths -According to GCS, another 111 Romanians infected with SARS-CoV-2 - 59 men and 52 women - are reported dead in the last 24 hours.Out of the 111 patients who died, 85 were unvaccinated and 26 vaccinated. The age range of the vaccinated deceased patients was 40 to 49 to 80 years. As many as 25 of the deaths were in patients with comorbidities, and one patient did not have comorbidities.Since the beginning of the pandemic, 60,353 people diagnosed with the SARS-CoV-2 infection have died in Romania.