Romania's COVID-19 daily cases rise by 35,802; tests performed in last 24 hours: almost 110,000

As many as 35,802 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 were recorded in the last 24 hours in Romania, 4,216 less than the previous day, with almost 110,000 RT-PCR and rapid antigenic tests performed, the Strategic Communication Group informed on Wednesday, Agerpres reports.

Of the new cases, 3,709 were in re-infected patients who tested positive more than 180 days after the first time they went through the disease.Most of the newly confirmed COVID-19 cases in Romania since the previous reporting were recorded in Bucharest City - 3,882, and in the counties of Timis - 2,766, Sibiu - 1,374, Iasi - 1,293, Prahova - 1,146, Cluj - 1,109, Bihor - 1,064, Dolj - 1,102, Constanta - 1,018, and Buzau - 1,010.As of Wednesday, 2,292,345 cases of people infected with the novel coronavirus were confirmed in Romania of which 59,563 are from re-infected patients, tested positive more than 180 days after the first infection.- Hospitalisations -As many as 10,438 people with COVID-19, up 457 from the previous reporting, including 838 children, are hospitalised in Romania at specialist care facilities.Out of the total number of hospitalised patients, 973 patients, including 19 children, are in intensive care, 36 more than one day before.Of the 973 patients admitted to ICU, 821 are unvaccinated.As many as 1,941,797 patients were declared cured.- Deaths -According to GCS, another 120 Romanians infected with SARS-CoV-2 - 69 men and 51 women - are reported dead in the last 24 hours. All deaths were in patients with comorbidities.Out of the 120 patients who died, 86 were unvaccinated and 34 vaccinated. The age range of the vaccinated deceased patients was 30-39 to over 80 years. As many as 33 of the vaccinated patients who died had comorbidities, and one patient who died did not have comorbidities.Since the beginning of the pandemic, 60,242 people diagnosed with the SARS-CoV-2 infection have died in Romania.