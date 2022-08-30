Romania's COVID-19 daily cases rise by 4,046 on over 23,000 tests in last 24h

As many as 4,046 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 were recorded in the last 24 hours in Romania, up 2,141 from the previous day, with over 23,000 RT-PCR and rapid antigenic tests performed, the Health Ministry informed on Tuesday.

Of the new cases, 830 were in re-infected patients, who tested positive more than 90 days after the first time they recovered from the disease.

Most of the newly confirmed COVID-19 cases in Romania since the previous reporting were recorded in Bucharest City - 444, and in the counties of Cluj - 318, Timis - 291, Brasov - 198, and Iasi - 160, told Agerpres.

The 14-day notification rate nationwide is 2.22 cases per 1,000 population.

The highest rate is in Cluj County - 4.22, followed by Timis County - 3.63, and Bucharest City - 3.57.

As of Tuesday, 3,216,257 cases of people infected with the novel coronavirus were confirmed in Romania.

- Hospitalisations -

As many as 2,717 people with COVID-19, down 219 from the previous reporting, including 351 minors, are hospitalised in Romania at specialist care facilities.

Out of the total number of hospitalised patients, 219, down 26, including three minors, are in intensive care.

Of the 219 patients admitted to ICU, 181 are unvaccinated against COVID-19.

- Deaths -

According to the ministry, 34 Romanians, 18 men and 16 women, are reported dead in the last 24 hours.

Of the 34 deaths, one was recorded in the age group 30-39 years, four in the age group 50-59 years, four in the age group 60-69 years, nine in the age group 70-79 years, and 16 in the age group over 80 years.

All deaths were in patients with comorbidities, and seven occurred in vaccinated vaccinated patients.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 66,673 people diagnosed with the SARS-CoV-2 infection have died in Romania.