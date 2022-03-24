Romania's COVID-19 daily cases rise by 4,088 on almost 35,000 tests performed in 24 hours

As many as 4,088 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 were recorded in the last 24 hours in Romania, by 433 fewer than on the previous day, on almost 35,000 RT-PCR and rapid antigenic tests performed, the Health Ministry informed on Thursday.

Of the new cases, 532 were in re-infected patients who tested positive more than 90 days after the first time they recovered from the disease.

Most of the newly confirmed COVID-19 cases in Romania since the previous reporting were recorded in Bucharest City - 1,282, and in the counties of Cluj - 351, Timis - 297, Ilfov - 241.

As of Thursday, 2,832,024 cases of people infected with the novel coronavirus were confirmed in Romania.

- Hospitalisations -

As many as 2,725 people with COVID-19 are hospitalised at specialist care facilities across the country, by 58 fewer than the day before; 209 of this total are children.

Out of the total number of hospitalised patients, 428 - including two children - are in ICUs, down by three from the previous day. Of the 431 ICU patients, 379 are unvaccinated for COVID-19.

- Deaths -

According to the Ministry, another 37 Romanians infected with SARS-CoV-2 - 22 men and 15 women - were reported dead in the last 24 hours, of which 4 prior to the reference interval.

Out of the total 37 fatalities, 31 were unvaccinated. The vaccinated patients were aged between 70 and 85 and suffered from underlying conditions.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 64,826 people diagnosed with the SARS-CoV-2 infection have died in Romania, Agerpres informs.