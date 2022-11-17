Romania's COVID-19 daily cases rise by 441 on over 16,000 tests in last 24h

As many as 441 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 were recorded in the last 24 hours in Romania, up 12 from the previous day, with more than 16,000 RT-PCR and rapid antigenic tests performed, the Health Ministry informed on Thursday, told Agerpres.

Of the new cases, 120 were in re-infected patients, who tested positive more than 90 days after the first time they recovered from the disease.

Most of the newly confirmed COVID-19 cases in Romania since the previous reporting were recorded in Bucharest City - 143, and Constanta County - 27.

The highest 14-day notification rate is in Bucharest City - 0.66, followed by Cluj County - 0.45.

- Hospitalisations -

As many as 601 people with COVID-19, up 26 from the previous reporting, including 54 minors, are hospitalised in Romania at specialist care facilities.

Out of the total number of hospitalised patients, 91 are in intensive care, of whom 78 are unvaccinated against COVID-19.

- Deaths -

According to the ministry, three deaths have been reported in the last 24 hours (1 man and 2 women).

One casualty was in the 60-69 age category, one in the 70-79 age category and one in the over 80 category. All patients had underlying conditions and one was vaccinated.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 67,249 people diagnosed with the SARS-CoV-2 infection have died in Romania.