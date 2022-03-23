Romania's COVID-19 daily cases rise by 4,521 on almost 43,000 tests performed in 24 hours

As many as 4,521 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 were recorded in the last 24 hours in Romania, by 619 fewer than on the previous day, on almost 37,000 RT-PCR and rapid antigenic tests performed, the Health Ministry informed on Wednesday.

Of the new cases, 552 were in re-infected patients who tested positive more than 90 days after the first time they recovered from the disease.

Most of the newly confirmed COVID-19 cases in Romania since the previous reporting were recorded in Bucharest City - 1,502, and in the counties of Cluj - 365, Timis - 351, Hunedoara - 214.

As of Tuesday, 2,827,936 cases of people infected with the novel coronavirus were confirmed in Romania.

- Hospitalisations -

As many as 2,783 people with COVID-19 are hospitalised at specialist care facilities across the country, by 75 fewer than the day before; 213 of this total are children.

Out of the total number of hospitalised patients, 431 - including three children - are in ICUs, up by one from the previous day. Of the 431 ICU patients, 385 are unvaccinated for COVID-19.

- Deaths -

According to the Ministry, another 40 Romanians infected with SARS-CoV-2 - 18 men and 22 women - were reported dead in the last 24 hours.

Out of the total 40 fatalities, 35 were unvaccinated. The vaccinated patients were aged between 60 and 85 and suffered from underlying conditions.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 64,789 people diagnosed with the SARS-CoV-2 infection have died in Romania, Agerpres informs.