Romania's COVID-19 daily cases rise by 5,140 on almost 43,000 tests performed in 24 hours

As many as 5,140 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 were recorded in the last 24 hours in Romania, by 2,904 more than on the previous day, on almost 43,000 RT-PCR and rapid antigenic tests performed, the Health Ministry informed on Tuesday.

Of the new cases, 623 were in re-infected patients who tested positive more than 90 days after the first time they recovered from the disease.

Most of the newly confirmed COVID-19 cases in Romania since the previous reporting were recorded in Bucharest City - 1,262, and in the counties of Cluj - 463, Timis - 436, Ilfov - 248, and Brasov - 215.

As of Tuesday, 2,823,415 cases of people infected with the novel coronavirus were confirmed in Romania.

- Hospitalisations -

As many as 2,858 people with COVID-19 are hospitalised at specialist care facilities across the country, by 184 less than the day before; 204 of this total are children.

Out of the total number of hospitalised patients, 443 - including two children - are in ICUs, down by 12 from the previous day. Of the 443 ICU patients, 395 are unvaccinated for COVID-19.

- Deaths -

According to the Ministry, another 52 Romanians infected with SARS-CoV-2 - 29 men and 23 women - were reported dead in the last 24 hours.

Out of the total 52 fatalities, 50 were unvaccinated. The vaccinated patients were aged between 66 and 85 and suffered from underlying conditions.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 64,749 people diagnosed with the SARS-CoV-2 infection have died in Romania, Agerpres informs.