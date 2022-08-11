Romania's COVID-19 daily cases rise by 6,469 in last 24h

As many as 6,469 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 were recorded in the last 24 hours in Romania, down 844 from the previous day, with 23,973 RT-PCR and rapid antigenic tests performed, the Health Ministry informed on Thursday.

Of the new cases, 1,273 were in re-infected patients, who tested positive more than 90 days after the first time they recovered from the disease.

Most of the newly confirmed COVID-19 cases in Romania since the previous reporting were recorded in Bucharest City - 972, and in the counties of Cluj - 476 and Timis - 394.

The 14-day notification rate nationwide is 4.22 cases per 1,000 population.

The highest rates are in Bucharest City - 9.28, followed by the counties of Sibiu - 7.33, Ilfov - 7.15 and Brasov - 6.57.

As of Thursday, 3,144,327 cases of people infected with the novel coronavirus were confirmed in Romania.

- Hospitalisations -

As many as 3,912 people with COVID-19, down 77 from the previous reporting, including 514 minors, are hospitalised in Romania at specialist care facilities.

Out of the total number of hospitalised patients, 297 patients, including three minors, are in intensive care.

Of the 297 patients admitted to ICU, 257 are unvaccinated against COVID-19.

- Deaths -

According to the ministry, 29 Romanians, 16 men and 13 women, infected with SARS-CoV-2 are reported dead in the last 24 hours.

Of the 29 deaths, 1 was in the age group 40-49, 4 were in 60-69 age group, seven were in age group 70-79 and 17 in the age group over 80 years.

All deaths were in patients with comorbidities, and eight were in vaccinated patients.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 66,291 people diagnosed with the SARS-CoV-2 infection have died in Romania.

AGERPRES