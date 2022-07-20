Romania's COVID-19 daily cases rise by 6,779 on over 24,000 tests in last 24h

As many as 6,779 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 were recorded in the last 24 hours in Romania, down 879 from the previous day, with over 24,000 RT-PCR and rapid antigenic tests performed, the Health Ministry informed on Wednesday.

Of the new cases, 1,345 were in re-infected patients, who tested positive more than 90 days after the first time they recovered from the disease.

Most of the newly confirmed COVID-19 cases in Romania since the previous reporting were recorded in Bucharest City - 1,306, and in the counties of Cluj - 544, Constanta - 453, Timis - 305, Prahova - 297, Iasi - 261, Sibiu - 257, Dolj - 250, and Ilfov - 239.

As of Wednesday, 2,981,659 cases of people infected with the novel coronavirus were confirmed in Romania.

- Hospitalisations -

As many as 2,301 people with COVID-19, up 97 from the previous reporting, including 379 children, are hospitalised in Romania at specialist care facilities.

Out of the total number of hospitalised patients, 144 patients, up eight, including three minors, are in intensive care.

Of the 144 patients admitted to ICU, 122 are unvaccinated against COVID-19.

- Deaths -

According to the ministry, 12 Romanians, eight men and four woman, infected with SARS-CoV-2 is reported dead in the last 24 hours.

Of the 12 deaths, one was recorded in the age group 50-59 years, two in the age group 60-69 years, four in the age group 70-79 years and five in the age group over 80 years.

All deaths were in patients with comorbidities.

Out of the total 12 patients who died, seven were unvaccinated and five were vaccinated.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 65,836 people diagnosed with the SARS-CoV-2 infection have died in Romania.

AGERPRES