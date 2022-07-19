Romania's COVID-19 daily cases rise by 7,658 on over 28,000 tests in last 24h

As many as 7,658 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 were recorded in the last 24 hours in Romania, up 4,370 from the previous day, with over 28,000 RT-PCR and rapid antigenic tests performed, the Health Ministry informed on Tuesday.

Of the new cases, 1,551 were in re-infected patients, who tested positive more than 90 days after the first time they recovered from the disease.

Most of the newly confirmed COVID-19 cases in Romania since the previous reporting were recorded in Bucharest City - 1,524, and in the counties of Brasov - 473, Cluj - 467, Constanta - 444, Timis - 320, Prahova - 273 and Iasi - 272.

As of Tuesday, 2,974,880 cases of people infected with the novel coronavirus were confirmed in Romania.

- Hospitalisations -

As many as 2,204 people with COVID-19, up 72 from the previous reporting, including 375 children, are hospitalised in Romania at specialist care facilities.

Out of the total number of hospitalised patients, 136 patients, up 21, including one minor, are in intensive care.

Of the 136 patients admitted to ICU, 114 are unvaccinated against COVID-19.

- Deaths -

According to the ministry, nine Romanians, eight men and one woman, infected with SARS-CoV-2 are reported dead in the last 24 hours.

Of the nine deaths, one was recorded in the age group 50-59 years, two in the age group 60-69 years, four in the age group 70-79 years and two in the age group over 80 years.

Eight of the deaths were in patients with comorbidities, and for one death no comorbidities were reported.

Out of the total nine patients who died, four were unvaccinated and five were vaccinated.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 65,824 people diagnosed with the SARS-CoV-2 infection have died in Romania.

