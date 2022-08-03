Romania's COVID-19 daily cases rise by 9,106 on over 28,000 tests in last 24h

As many as 9,106 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 were recorded in the last 24 hours in Romania, down 2,590 from the previous day, with over 28,000 RT-PCR and rapid antigenic tests performed, the Health Ministry informed on Wednesday.

Of the new cases, 1,757 were in re-infected patients, who tested positive more than 90 days after the first time they recovered from the disease.

Most of the newly confirmed COVID-19 cases in Romania since the previous reporting were recorded in Bucharest City - 1,801, and in the counties of Brasov - 605, Cluj - 558, Timis - 486, and Dolj - 409, Agerpres.

The highest rates are in Bucharest City - 9.67, followed by the counties of Cluj - 8.9, Ilfov - 6.89, Constanta - 6.4, Sibiu -6.75, Brasov - 6.15, and Timis - 5.95.

As of Tuesday, 3,089,651 cases of people infected with the novel coronavirus were confirmed in Romania.

- Hospitalisations -

As many as 3,995 people with COVID-19, down 37 from the previous reporting, including 552 minors, are hospitalised in Romania at specialist care facilities.

Out of the total number of hospitalised patients, 284 patients, up seven, including five minors, are in intensive care.

Of the 284 patients admitted to ICU, 247 are unvaccinated against COVID-19.

- Deaths -

According to the ministry, 41 Romanians, 20 men and 21 women, infected with SARS-CoV-2 are reported dead in the last 24 hours.

Of the 41 deaths, three were recorded in the age group 50-59 years, six in the age group 60-69 years, 12 in the age group 70-79 years, and 20 in the age group over 80 years.

As many as 40 deaths were in patients with comorbidities, and 14 deaths were in unvaccinated patients.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 66,090 people diagnosed with the SARS-CoV-2 infection have died in Romania.