Romania's COVID-19 daily cases rise by 967 on 8,947 tests in last 24h

As many as 967 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 were recorded in the last 24 hours in Romania, up 248 from the previous day, with 8,947 RT-PCR and rapid antigenic tests performed, the Health Ministry informed on Monday.

Of the new cases, 224 were in re-infected patients, who tested positive more than 90 days after the first time they recovered from the disease.

Most of the newly confirmed COVID-19 cases in Romania since the previous reporting were recorded in Bucharest City - 188, and Cluj - 143.

The highest 14-day notification rate is in Cluj County - 2.25, followed by Timis County - 2.17.

As of Monday, 3,254,049 cases of people infected with the novel coronavirus were confirmed in Romania.

- Hospitalisations -

As many as 1,704 people with COVID-19, up 51 from the previous reporting, including 209 minors, are hospitalised in Romania at specialist care facilities.

Out of the total number of hospitalised patients, 127, one more from the previous day, are in intensive care.

Of the 127 patients admitted to ICU, 113 are unvaccinated against COVID-19.

- Deaths -

According to the ministry, two Romanian men, are reported dead in the last 24 hours, one in the age group 30-39 years, one in the age group over 80 years.

Both patients had comorbidities and none was vaccinated.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 66,921 people diagnosed with the SARS-CoV-2 infection have died in Romania.