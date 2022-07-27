Romania's COVID-19 daily cases rise by almost 10,000 on over 30,000 tests in last 24h

As many as 9,802 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 were recorded in the last 24 hours in Romania, down 2,551 from the previous day, with over 30,000 RT-PCR and rapid antigenic tests performed, the Health Ministry informed on Wednesday.

Of the new cases, 1,900 were in re-infected patients, who tested positive more than 90 days after the first time they recovered from the disease.

Most of the newly confirmed COVID-19 cases in Romania since the previous reporting were recorded in Bucharest City - 2,197, and in the counties of Cluj - 612, Constanta - 500, Timis - 457, Brasov - 419.

So far, 3,033,866 cases of people infected with the novel coronavirus were confirmed in Romania.

- Hospitalisations -

As many as 3,571 people with COVID-19, up 126 from the previous reporting, including 600 children, are hospitalised in Romania at specialist care facilities.

Out of the total number of hospitalised patients, 233 patients, up 18, including 6 minors, are in intensive care.

Of the total patients admitted to ICU, 198 are unvaccinated against COVID-19.

- Deaths -

According to the ministry, 29 Romanians, 15 men and 14 women, infected with SARS-CoV-2 are reported dead in the last 24 hours.

Of the 29 deaths, two were recorded in the 40-49 age group, one was recorded in the age group 50-59 years, 5 in the age group 60-69 years, 10 in the 70-79 age group, and 11 in the over 80 category.

All 29 patients who died were unvaccinated had underlying medical conditions and 20 of them were unvaccinated.AGERPRES