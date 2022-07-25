Romania's COVID-19 daily cases rise by almost 5,000 on over 14,000 tests in last 24h

As many as 4,955 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 were recorded in the last 24 hours in Romania, up 861 from the previous day, with over 14,000 RT-PCR and rapid antigenic tests performed, the Health Ministry informed on Monday.

Of the new cases, 954 were in re-infected patients, who tested positive more than 90 days after the first time they recovered from the disease.

Most of the newly confirmed COVID-19 cases in Romania since the previous reporting were recorded in Bucharest City - 921, and in the counties of Cluj - 440, Constanta - 242, Timis - 217, Brasov - 213.

So far, 3,011,711cases of people infected with the novel coronavirus were confirmed in Romania.

- Hospitalisations -

As many as 3,392 people with COVID-19, up 230 from the previous reporting, including 565 children, are hospitalised in Romania at specialist care facilities.

Out of the total number of hospitalised patients, 204 patients, up 18, including three minors, are in intensive care.

Of the 204 patients admitted to ICU, 172 are unvaccinated against COVID-19.

- Deaths -

According to the ministry, five Romanians, two men and three women, infected with SARS-CoV-2 are reported dead in the last 24 hours.

Of the five deaths, one was recorded in the age group 50-59 years, one in the age group 60-69 years, and three in the age group over 80 years.

All the four patients who died were unvaccinated and had underlying medical conditions.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 65,862 people diagnosed with the SARS-CoV-2 infection have died in Romania. AGERPRES