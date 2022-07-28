Romania's COVID-19 daily cases rise by over 9,300 in last 24h

More than 9,300 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 were recorded in the last 24 hours in Romania, down 463 from the previous day, with over 28,000 RT-PCR and rapid antigenic tests performed, the Health Ministry informed on Thursday.

Of the new cases, 1,822 were in re-infected patients, who tested positive more than 90 days after the first time they recovered from the disease.

Most of the newly confirmed COVID-19 cases in Romania since the previous reporting were recorded in Bucharest City - 2,569 and in the counties of Cluj - 619, Constanta - 460, Brasov - 392, Iasi - 328, Sibiu - 327, Dolj - 320, Ilfov - 311.

The highest rates are in Bucharest City - 7.76, followed by the counties of Cluj - 6.19, Ilfov - 5.49, Constanta - 4.94, Brasov - 4.71.

As of Thursday, 3,043,205 cases of people infected with the novel coronavirus were confirmed in Romania.

- Hospitalisations -

As many as 3,709 people with COVID-19, up 138 from the previous reporting, including 611 children, are hospitalised in Romania at specialist care facilities.

Out of the total number of hospitalised patients, 253 patients, up 20, including four minors, are in intensive care.

Of the 253 patients admitted to ICU, 214 are unvaccinated against COVID-19.

- Deaths -

According to the ministry, 12 Romanians, 6 men and 6 women, infected with SARS-CoV-2 are reported dead in the last 24 hours.

Of the 12 deaths, one was recorded in the age group 50-59 years, two in the age group 60-69 years, and three in the age group 70-79 years and 6 in the age range over 80 years.

All the patients who died had underlying medical conditions and nine were unvaccinated.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 65,935 people diagnosed with the SARS-CoV-2 infection have died in Romania.AGERPRES