Romania's COVID-19 daily cases rise by record 19,105; tests performed in last 24 hours: over 78,000

As many as 19,105 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 were recorded in the last 24 hours in Romania, up 2,495 from Wednesday, following over 78,000 tests nationwide, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), the official novel coronavirus communication task force, reported on Thursday.

This is a record number of daily infections since the beginning of the pandemic in Romania. The previous record was 18,863 cases on October 19, 2021.Of the new cases, 2,084 were in re-infected patients who tested positive more than 180 days after the first time they went through the disease.In the last 24 hours, 26,281 RT-PCR tests were performed (14,249 based on the case definition and medical protocol and 12,032 on request) and 52,659 rapid antigen tests.As of Thursday, 1,964,021 cases of people infected with the novel coronavirus were confirmed in Romania of which 25,473 are from re-infected patients, tested positive more than 180 days after the first infection. Of these, 1,806,581 were declared cured.To date, 11,510,947 RT-PCR tests and 6,775,520 rapid antigen tests have been processed nationwide.Aside from the newly confirmed cases, following the retesting of patients who were already positive, 1,394 people were reconfirmed positive.