Romania's COVID-19 death toll rises by 105 to 29,413

Another 105 Romanians infected with SARS-CoV-2 died in the last 24 hours, according to data released on Friday by the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), the official novel coronavirus communication task force.

According to GCS, they are 62 men and 43 women.

As many as 97 of the deaths were recorded in patients who had comorbidities, two deaths did not have comorbidities, and for six deceased patients no comorbidities have been reported to date.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 29,413 people diagnosed with the SARS-CoV-2 infection have died in Romania, along with 190 Romanian nationals abroad.

