Romania's COVID-19 death toll rises by 14 to 34,439

As many as 14 Romanians infected with SARS-CoV-2 were reported dead in the last 24 hours (eight men and six women), taking the country's death toll to 34,439, shows data released on Tuesday by the Strategic Communication Group (GCS).

The latest victims had been hospitalised in the counties of Alba, Bacau, Cluj, Constanta, Dolj, Gorj, Hunedoara, Iasi, Mehedinti, Mures, Suceava, Timis, and Vrancea.

Of these, one death was in the 20 - 29 years age range, two were in the 40 - 49 years age range, one in the 50 - 59 age range, two in the 60 - 69 age range, and four fatalities each in the 70 - 79 and 80+ age group.With one exception, all the recorded fatalities were in patients who had underlying medical conditions.