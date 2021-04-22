 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

Romania's COVID-19 death toll rises by 150 to 26,943

Twitter
sicrie italia decese

Another 150 people, 91 men and 59 women, infected with SARS-CoV-2 have died in the last 24 hours, according to the data sent on Thursday by the Strategic Communication Group (GCS).

Of these, 5 deaths were recorded in the 40-49 age category, 15 deaths in the 50-59 age category, 44 deaths in the 60-69 category, 42 deaths in the 70-79 category and 44 deaths in the in the 80-plus group.

According to the GCS, 140 of the reported deaths were in patients who had underlying medical conditions, 4 patients had no such conditions, and for 6 patients no co-morbidities have been reported so far.

Since the beginning of the pandemic until now, 26,943 people diagnosed with SARS-CoV-2 have died in Romania.

Furthermore, 189 Romanian citizens living abroad have died because of COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.