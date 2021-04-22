Romania's COVID-19 death toll rises by 150 to 26,943

Another 150 people, 91 men and 59 women, infected with SARS-CoV-2 have died in the last 24 hours, according to the data sent on Thursday by the Strategic Communication Group (GCS).

Of these, 5 deaths were recorded in the 40-49 age category, 15 deaths in the 50-59 age category, 44 deaths in the 60-69 category, 42 deaths in the 70-79 category and 44 deaths in the in the 80-plus group.

According to the GCS, 140 of the reported deaths were in patients who had underlying medical conditions, 4 patients had no such conditions, and for 6 patients no co-morbidities have been reported so far.

Since the beginning of the pandemic until now, 26,943 people diagnosed with SARS-CoV-2 have died in Romania.

Furthermore, 189 Romanian citizens living abroad have died because of COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic.