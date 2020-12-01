Romania's COVID-19 death toll rises by 199 to 11,530

Another 199 people infected with the novel coronavirus died in the last 24 hours in Romania, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), the official novel coronavirus communication task force, reported on Tuesday, according to AGERPRES.

There are 130 men and 69 women, hospitalised in the counties Alba, Arges, Arad, Bacau, Bihor, Bistrita-Nasaud, Botosani, Braila, Brasov, Buzau, Calarasi, Caras-Severin, Cluj, Constanta , Gorj, Harghita, Hunedoara, Ialomita, Iasi, Maramures, Mures, Prahova, Salaj, Satu Mare, Sibiu, Suceava, Timis, Tulcea, Vaslui, Valcea, Vrancea, Ilfov, and Bucharest.

According to GCS, 2 deaths were registered in the 30-39 years age group, 13 deaths in the 40-49 years age group, 14 deaths in the 50-59 years age group, 51 deaths in the 60-69 years age group, 66 deaths in the 70-79 years age group and 53 deaths in patients over 80 years.

At the same time, 178 of the registered deaths were in patients with comorbidities, 5 deceased patients did not present comorbidities, and for 16 deceased patients no comorbidities have been reported so far.