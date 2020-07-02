Romania's COVID-19 death toll rises by 20 to 1,687

Another 20 people infected with the novel coronavirus have died in Romania in the past 24 hours, taking the number of COVID-19 fatalities to 1,687, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) announced.

The latest victims are 11 men and 9 women, who had been hospitalized in the counties of Alba, Arges, Bacau, Botosani, Brasov, Buzau, Dambovita, Giurgiu, Mehedinti, Prahova, Suceava and Vaslui.

Of these, two deaths were in the 40 - 49 age range, one in the 50 - 59 age range, eight in the 60 - 69 age range, five in the 70-79 age range and five in people over 80 years of age.

All the victims had underlying medical conditions.