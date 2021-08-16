Romania's COVID-19 death toll rises by five to 34,353

Five deaths have been recorded in the past 24 hours in patients infected with the SARS-CoV-2 virus, informs, on Monday, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS).

According to the GCS, these are two men and four women admitted to hospitals in the counties of Calarasi, Caras-Severin, Gorj, Hunedoara and Suceava.

Two cases were recorded in the 50-59 year age category, two in the 60-69, and one in the 80+ year old plus category.All the deaths were in patients with comorbidities.There are no deaths prior to the reporting period to report.Since the start of the pandemic, in total, 34,353 persons diagnosed as infected with SARS-CoV-2 have died in Romania.