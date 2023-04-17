Romania's COVID-19 weekly cases rise by 4,201, April 10-16, 2023

As many as 4,201 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 were recorded in the April 10-16, 2023 week in Romania, with over 48,000 RT-PCR and rapid antigenic tests performed, the Health Ministry informed on Monday.

Of the new cases, 1,206 were in re-infected patients, who tested positive more than 90 days after the first time they recovered from the disease.As of April 16, 3,385,092 cases of people infected with the novel coronavirus were confirmed in Romania.- Hospitalisations -As many as 1,172 people with COVID-19, including 120 children, are hospitalised in Romania at specialist care facilities.Out of the total number of hospitalised patients, 134 patients are in intensive care.Of the 134 patients admitted to ICU, 107 are unvaccinated against COVID-19.- Deaths -According to the ministry, 40 Romanians - 19 men and 21 women - infected with SARS-CoV-2 are reported dead in the week.Deaths by age groups: one in the age group 30-39 years; six in the age group 60-69 years; 14 in the age group 70-79 years, and 19 in the age group over 80 years.All deaths were in patients with comorbidities.Of the deceased patients, 13 were vaccinated.Since the beginning of the pandemic, 68,001 people diagnosed with the SARS-CoV-2 infection have died in Romania.