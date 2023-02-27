Romania's COVID-19 weekly cases rise by 5,211, Feb 20-26, 2023

As many as 5,211 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 were recorded in the February 20-26, 2023 week in Romania, with over 70,000 RT-PCR and rapid antigenic tests performed, the Health Ministry informed on Monday.

Of the new cases, 2,030 were in re-infected patients, who tested positive more than 90 days after the first time they recovered from the disease, told Agerpres.

As of February 26, 3,340,342 cases of people infected with the novel coronavirus were confirmed in Romania.

- Hospitalisations -

As many as 1,181 people with COVID-19, including 106 children, are hospitalised in Romania at specialist care facilities.

Out of the total number of hospitalised patients, 141 patients, including three children, are in intensive care.

Of the 141 patients admitted to ICU, 115 are unvaccinated against COVID-19.

- Deaths -

According to the ministry, 29 Romanians - 13 men and 16 women - infected with SARS-CoV-2 are reported dead in the week.

Deaths by age groups: two in the age group 50-59 years, six in the age group 60-69 years, six in the age group 70-79 years, and 15 in the age group over 80 years.

All deaths were in patients with comorbidities.

Of the deceased patients, 14 were vaccinated.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 67,704 people diagnosed with the SARS-CoV-2 infection have died in Romania.