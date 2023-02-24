Romania's Cretu wins Winterberg Nations Cup men's singles event

Romanian athlete Valentin Cretu won the men's singles lunge event of the EBERSPÄCHER World Cup Nations Cup Men's Singles 2022/2023 in Winterberg on Friday, according to a press release from the Romanian Federation of Bobsleigh and Luge (FRBS), told Agerpres.

Cretu took first place, with 405 points, followed by Italian Lukas Gufler, with 377 points, and Slovak Marian Skupek, 337 points.

In the double event, the CSO Sinaia club came in second to win their second silver medal in the Nations Cup on Friday in Winterberg. The success of the Tudor Stefan Handaric and Sebastian Motzca team comes after one week ago they captured silver at St. Moritz (Switzerland). They ranked 5th in the overall hierarchy of the Nations Cup.

Raluca Stramaturar of Steaua Club coached by Eugen Radu won the bronze in the last stage of the women's singles at the Nations Cup in Winterberg.

In the last stage of the Nations Cup at Winterberg on Friday, in women's singles, Raluca Stramaturaru clocked in at 56.830, behind Austrian Lisa Schulte, 55.832, and Italian Marion Oberhofer, 56.405. Seven athletes took part in this event.

In the men's double event, Tudor-Stefan Handaric and Sebastian Motzca took second place, coming in at 43.580. Five doubles took part in the race.

In men's singles, Cretu ended up sixth - in 52.538, 0.845 behind the winner, Italian Leon Felderer. Romania's Eduard-Mihai Craciun finished 9th out of 18 participants (53.022).