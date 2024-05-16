Romania's electricity distribution operator invests 70.3 M RON in Q1

Romania's electricity distribution operator Distributie Energie Electrica Romania (DEER), a member company of the Electrica Group, made investments of 70.3 million RON in the first quarter of the year, representing 102.1% of the estimated value, according to the financial results communicated by the Electrica Group.

According to Mihaela Suciu, general director of DEER, the increase in security and the acceleration of the digitalization process of the distribution networks represent one of the main pillars of the strategy of the Electrica Group, a priority for DEER.

"We are working on the development of intelligent networks and on increasing their flexibility in order to meet the needs of prosumers and to integrate electric vehicles. At the same time, we are concerned with optimizing investment financing mechanisms, by using both our own sources and European funds. We will continue to make investments for the 18 counties we serve, of 100 million euros annually," said Mihaela Suciu.

She mentioned that, until now, investment funds of 333 million euros have been accessed, of which non-refundable funds of 280 million euros.

Distributie Energie Electrica Romania (DEER), part of the Electrica Group, is the most important national electricity distribution operator, covering 18 counties, representing 40.7% of Romania's territory (97,196 km2). With a tradition of over 120 years, DEER offers services to almost 4 million users, through an electricity distribution network of over 200,000 km.