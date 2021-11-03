 
     
Romania's employment rate dips to 5 pct in September

News.ro
afaceri antreprenori contract angajat munca job

Romania's seasonally adjusted unemployment rate dipped to 5 percent this September from 5.2 percent the month before, whereas youth unemployment rate keeps hovering high at 19.5 percent, the National Institute of Statistics (INS) informs.

The number of unemployed (aged 15 - 74) at the end of September 2021 was estimated at 416,000, slightly less compared to the end of the previous month (428,000).

By gender, the gap between male and female unemployment rates was 0.6 percentage points (5.3 percent for men, as to 4.7 percent for women).

The estimated adult unemployment rate (ages 25 - 74) was 4.1 percent in September 2021 (4.2 percent for men and 3.9 percent for women), with this category accounting for 76.6 percent of the total number of unemployed estimated for September, Agerpres informs.

