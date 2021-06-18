Romania's employment rate drops to 60.8 pct in Q1 2021

The employment rate for Romania's working age population (15 - 64 years) in Q1 2021 was 60.8 percent, down from 65.8 percent in the previous quarter, while the unemployment rate advanced to 6.1 percent from 5.2 percent, shows data released on Friday by the National Institute of Statistics (INS).

The employment rate was higher for men (70.3 percent compared to 51 percent for female employment), as was the urban employment rate (66.5 percent compared to 54 percent in rural areas).

According to the INS, the employment rate for the working age population was 65.9 percent in the first quarter of 2021 and the employment rate for young people (15 - 24 years) was 21.4 percent.

Romania's active population in the reporting quarter was of 8.132 million people, of whom 7.636 million were employed and 496,000 were unemployed.

The unemployment rate in Q1 2021 was 6.1 percent.

By gender, the gap between male and female unemployment rates was 0.9 percentage points (6.5 percent for men compared to 5.6 percent for women), while by residential areas it was 5.9 percentage points (9.5 percentage points in rural areas, compared to 3.6 percent in urban areas). By age groups, the unemployment rate was highest among young people (15 - 24 years), at 21.5 percent.

The productive population rate for the 15 - 64 age group was 64.7 percent in the first quarter of 2021 and 70 percent for the 20 - 64 age group.