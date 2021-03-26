Romania's employment rate drops to 65.8 pct in Q4 2020

The employment rate for Romania's working age population (15 - 64 years) in Q4 2020 was 65.8 percent, down 0.2 percentage points from the previous quarter, shows data released on Friday by the National Institute of Statistics (INS), according to AGERPRES.

The employment rate was higher for men (75.0 percent compared to 56.3 percent for female employment), as was the urban employment rate (67.7 percent compared to 63.5 percent in rural areas). The employment rate for young people (15 - 24 years) was 25.2 percent.

According to the INS, the employment rate for the working age population was 70.9 percent in Q4 2020, 0.9 percentage points above the national target of 70 percent set in the context of the Europe 2020 Strategy.

Romania's active population in Q4 2020 was of 8.975 million people, of which 8.505 million were employed and 470,000 were unemployed.

The unemployment rate in Q4 2020 was 5.2 percent, in line with the previous quarter.

By gender, the gap between male and female unemployment rates was 0.2 percentage points (5.3 percent for men compared to 5.1 percent for women), while by residential areas it was 1.9 percentage points (6.3 percentage points in rural areas, compared to 4.4 percent in urban areas). By age groups, the unemployment rate was highest among young people (15 - 24 years), at 17.1 percent.