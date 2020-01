Romania closed 2019 with a budget deficit of 4.6 percent of GDP, above the authorities' November estimation, when the second budget adjustment was operated, Finance Minister Florin Citu announced on Tuesday.

"We ended last year with a budget deficit of 4.6 percent, slightly higher than our estimate at the November adjustment," Citu said in a conference at the Finance Ministry headquarters.The 2018 budget deficit was 2.88 percent of GDP.

AGERPRES