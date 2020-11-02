Romania's end-October forex reserves advance to 33.795 billion euros

As of October 31, 2020, the forex reserves of the National Bank of Romania (BNR) stood at 33.795 billion euros, up 3.7 pct from 32.588 billion euros at the end of this September, the central bank announced in a release.

Inflows recorded in October amounted to 2.763 billion euros, representing changes in the foreign exchange reserve requirements of the credit institutions, inflows into the accounts of the Ministry of Public Finance (including the amount raised through the Ministry's EUR 1.647 bln bond issue), and into the European Commission's accounts, other.

Outflows stood at 1.556 billion euros, representing changes in the foreign exchange reserve requirements of the credit institutions, interest and principal payments on foreign currency public debt, other.

Romania's gold stock remained unchanged at 103.6 tonnes worth 5.352 billion euros, as per the current international prices.

Romania's international reserves (foreign currencies and gold) as of October 31, 2020 stood at 39.147 billion euros, compared with 37.954 billion euros this September.

Payments due this November on the public and publicly guaranteed foreign currency denominated debt amount to roughly 72 million euros.