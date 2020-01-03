Romania's forex reserves dip to 32.926 billion euros in December

As of December 31, 2019, the forex reserves of the National Bank of Romania (BNR) stood 32.926 billion euros, slightly down from 33.817 billion euros at the end of November 2019, the central bank announced in a release.

Inflows recorded in December amounted to 2.197 billion euros, representing changes in the foreign exchange reserve requirements of the credit institutions, inflows into the accounts of the Ministry of Public Finance, into the European Commission's accounts, other.

Outflows stood at 3.088 billion euros, representing changes in the foreign exchange reserve requirements of the credit institutions, interest and principal payments on foreign currency public debt, other.

Romania's gold stock remained unchanged at 103.6 tonnes worth 4.524 billion euro, as per the current international prices.

Romania' international reserves (foreign currencies and gold) as of December 31, 2019 stood at 37.45 billion euros, compared with 38.228 billion euros as of November 30, 2019.

Payments due this January on the public and publicly guaranteed foreign currency denominated debt amount to roughly 67 million euros.